Second sexual assault charge filed against Berkley man accused of giving minors alcohol and drugs

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A southeast Michigan man is facing an additional charge of criminal sexual conduct as police continue to investigate a report of minors being supplied with drugs and alcohol. 

Darren Joshua Bradford, 24, of Berkley was arraigned Wednesday in Grosse Pointe Park Municipal Court for the second of what is now two counts of criminal sexual conduct-third degree in the case, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office reported.  

Specifically, he is charged with assaulting a 15-year-old girl in his vehicle during a Feb. 5 incident in Grosse Pointe Park, the report said. A probable cause conference is set for March 12. 

Darren Joshua Bradford   Berkley Public Safety

Police got a tip earlier this month that several minors were visiting his apartment during the day, according to the reports. Berkley Police then set up an undercover investigation, which led to the initial sexual assault charge filed in Oakland County. The investigation is continuing.  

Berkley Department of Public Safety is asking that any potential witnesses or victims related to this case contact Berkley police at 248-658-3390 or at DB@berkleymi.gov.

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

