Berkley man charged with sex crimes, accused of giving minors alcohol and drugs

A 24-year-old Berkley man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges and is accused of supplying minors with drugs and alcohol, police said.

Berkley police conducted an undercover investigation of Darren Bradford after receiving a tip on Feb. 5 that several minors were visiting Bradford's apartment during the day. Police say Bradford was taking minors to lunch and supplying them with alcohol and illegal substances. Bradford is also accused of having sexual contact with at least one minor victim.

Darren Bradford Berkley Public Safety Department

Bradford was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor between the ages of 13 and 15. He was arraigned and given a $175,000 bond. A preliminary examination date has been set for the near future.

An investigation remains ongoing, and police plan to pursue additional charges against Bradford for allegedly providing minors with alcohol, marijuana vapes and cartridges and nicotine vape products.

"The investigation is uncovering the depth of his deceit, length of time, profits, and illegal acts he was committing," Berkley police wrote in a release.

Berkley police say there may be additional victims.

Any potential witnesses or victims are encouraged to call Berkley police at 248-658-3390 or at DB@berkleymi.gov.