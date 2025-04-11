Police search for missing Detroit-area teen last seen on April 5

Suspect in missing Warren woman case due in court; arrest in delivery driver death; more top stories

Police in Detroit and Inkster say they are searching for 17-year-old London Thomas, who was last seen on April 5.

According to Detroit police, the teen was reported missing on April 8 from Margareta and Five Points streets. Police say London left her home and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and pink Crocs shoes.

Inkster police say London was dropped off at a home in the 27000 block of Carlysle Street near Inkster Road.

London is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 115 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair in a ponytail.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on the teen's disappearance. Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at www.1800speakup.org or call 800-Speak Up.

London Thomas pictured in an undated photo. The missing teen was last seen on April 5, 2025. Detroit Police Department