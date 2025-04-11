Police search for missing Detroit-area teen last seen on April 5
Police in Detroit and Inkster say they are searching for 17-year-old London Thomas, who was last seen on April 5.
According to Detroit police, the teen was reported missing on April 8 from Margareta and Five Points streets. Police say London left her home and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and pink Crocs shoes.
Inkster police say London was dropped off at a home in the 27000 block of Carlysle Street near Inkster Road.
London is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 115 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair in a ponytail.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on the teen's disappearance. Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at www.1800speakup.org or call 800-Speak Up.