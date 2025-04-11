Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for missing Detroit-area teen last seen on April 5

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Suspect in missing Warren woman case due in court; arrest in delivery driver death; more top stories
Suspect in missing Warren woman case due in court; arrest in delivery driver death; more top stories 04:00

Police in Detroit and Inkster say they are searching for 17-year-old London Thomas, who was last seen on April 5.

According to Detroit police, the teen was reported missing on April 8 from Margareta and Five Points streets. Police say London left her home and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and pink Crocs shoes.

Inkster police say London was dropped off at a home in the 27000 block of Carlysle Street near Inkster Road.

London is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 115 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair in a ponytail.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on the teen's disappearance. Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at www.1800speakup.org or call 800-Speak Up.  

London Thomas | Metro Detroit's Missing
London Thomas pictured in an undated photo. The missing teen was last seen on April 5, 2025. Detroit Police Department
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.