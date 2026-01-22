Southeast Michigan's weekend weather expected to be some of the coldest since 2019

Temperatures in Southeast Michigan this week will be some of the coldest air since 2019.

Our actual air temperature on Saturday morning is expected to be around minus 10 degrees to minus 12 degrees. Wind chills that morning will be near minus 20 degrees to minus 25 degrees once again, as they are expected to be on Friday.

In 2019, on Jan. 30-31, our lows dropped to minus 13 and minus 14 with highs in the single digits. While we have seen cold air since then, this is a larger drop than we usually see.

The record low on Saturday is minus 13, set in 1963, so we will be in the ballpark for that cold. The bottom line is bundle up more than you think you'll need, especially since cold like this is more rare in Metro Detroit.