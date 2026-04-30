Sam Klemet steps down as executive director of Detroit Auto Dealers Association

The Detroit Auto Dealers Association, which produces the annual Auto Show, says it is seeking a new leader after executive director Sam Klemet steps down on Thursday.

The organization says its executive committee will oversee operations and lead the search for the next leader, under the leadership of DADA president Katie Coleman and Auto Show chairman Lincoln Phillip. The organization says former executive director Rod Alberts will provide support to the committee.

DADA, founded in 1907, represents nearly 300 new car and truck dealerships in Southeast Michigan. The organization is also preparing for the 2027 Detroit Auto Show, which is scheduled for Jan. 12-24.

"We thank Sam for his service to the DADA and his contributions to the continued evolution of the Detroit Auto Show," Coleman said in a statement. "As we move forward, our focus remains on supporting our dealer members, strengthening the organization, and continuing to elevate the Detroit Auto Show as a premier automotive event."

Klemet was named executive director in 2024 after serving as the president and CEO of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. A former broadcast journalist, Klemet worked at several commercial and public stations in Indiana, Minnesota and Illinois.

"It has been a privilege to serve the DADA and work alongside its leadership and members," Klemet said. At this time, I've made the decision to pursue other professional opportunities, and I wish the organization continued success in the years ahead."