Saline Middle School delays first day of class because of mold remediation, environmental testing

The first day of classes at Saline Middle School in Washtenaw County, Michigan, has been delayed because of environmental testing.

The first day for students was expected to be Monday at the campus at 7190 N. Maple Road in Saline. The first day on campus is now expected for Wednesday.

Families were notified on Friday via messages from the ParentSquare system and on the website that high humidity levels were noticed and "a very limited number of spaces tested positive for a type of mold that needs to be remediated" when teachers came to the building to prepare classrooms for the school year.

The situation "likely began when the building was largely unoccupied and under construction this summer," according to Friday's note from Superintendent Rachel Kowalski.

The district arranged for professional restoration crews to replace filters at the roof and classrooms.

A follow-up note went to families Sunday evening, saying that crews "have begun a thorough building-wide cleaning process that includes air scrubbers, HEPA vacuuming, dehumidification, and antimicrobial surface cleaning."

In the meantime, there is a "workload strain on skilled professionals who are managing numerous similar projects in the region," the follow-up note aid.

Since final test results are expected Tuesday, the school year is delayed until Wednesday.



"I will provide an update to families when final building testing results are available after collaboration with our partners, now expected by the afternoon of Tuesday, August 26. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding as we take these steps to provide a safe learning environment," Kowalski said in her message Sunday.

This is the second Southeast Michigan school district whose back-to-school routine was delayed by mold remediation. Dundee Community Schools announced Sunday that the first day of school will be Sept. 2, a second postponement from the scheduled date, as remediation and air quality testing continues in nine rooms at its elementary and middle school buildings in Monroe County.

The above video originally aired Aug. 24.