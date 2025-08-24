Mold testing, treatment at Dundee schools forces second delay to start of classes

Dundee Community Schools is delaying the start of its school year for the second time since the district discovered mold in its classrooms, Superintendent Scott Leach said on Sunday.

A letter sent by Leach to families said the first day of school will now be on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The district said on Wednesday that several classrooms in the elementary and middle school buildings "experienced areas of mold growth," and initially delayed the start of classes until Tuesday, Aug. 26. The classrooms where the mold was discovered were immediately cleaned by custodial teams. However, Leach said mold returned, prompting the district to take additional steps.

On Friday, cleaning crews were testing and treating impacted areas and conducting air quality testing in impacted classrooms.

Leach said on Sunday that nine rooms needed treatment, and that testing and treatment would be expanded to "all areas that may be utilized or occupied" by staff and students, resulting in the second delay.

He added that the open house scheduled for Monday has been canceled.

HVAC technicians told the district the growth was "likely due to this summer's unusually humid weather" and how the school's vents were built.

The district has since adjusted its vents, limiting the intake of humid air outside, and placed industrial-sized dehumidifiers in each of the impacted classrooms, following a recommendation from professional restoration companies.