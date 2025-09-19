FBI agents or impersonators? Royal Oak resident concerned after strange interaction on his doorstep

A photo of an FBI agent knocking on a resident's door in Royal Oak, Michigan, is circulating online, with many residents wondering if that person's title was fake or legitimate.

In this case, it was legit.

Royal Oak resident Carl Rummel tells CBS News Detroit he was surprised when two men appeared on his doorstep claiming they were agents of the FBI in search of a former property owner.

Carl Rummel

"When I stated that the person hadn't lived here since they had moved out, the agent left without providing a business card or no follow-up questions, which I thought was kind of peculiar," said Rummel.

Rummel says he was curious yet concerned and was wondering if these people were impersonators.

"I wasn't thinking I was a scam. I thought it might be someone representing himself as FBI to gain access to this individual. We don't really know if people are who they say they are," Rummel said.

In search of answers, he posted a photo on social media from his ring camera.

"I was hoping somebody might have a connection to law enforcement or FBI that would say, 'Oh yeah, that is how they would approach you.' I just really wanted validation that they were who they said they were," Rummel said.

Carl Rummel

CBS News Detroit spoke with the FBI, which confirmed that the men are special agents assigned to the FBI Detroit field office.

"The safety of our communities is always paramount, and we do understand and encourage anyone to verify the information of anyone who is representing themselves as a member of law enforcement," said Jordan Hall, public affairs officer for the FBI Detroit Field Office.

CBS News Detroit also asked Royal Oak police what steps folks should take if something feels off.

"If it's an immediate concern, call your local police department and have them dispatch officers to check the person out. In the case of an FBI agent like this, contact your local field office," said Lieutenant Rich Millard.

Meanwhile, Rummel says he's finally at ease knowing these agents are legitimate.

"I am relieved that the individual was who he stated he was and there wasn't anything fishy going on," he said.

Another tip the FBI recommends is asking for an agent's business card to display their official credentials, which will display "Federal Bureau of Investigation - United States Department of Justice" – including their title and their photograph.

If still in doubt, call the FBI Detroit field office at 313-965-2323 and state the member's name to verify that the person is legitimately a member of the FBI. The office is open 24/7.

The FBI says it cannot confirm nor deny any investigations.