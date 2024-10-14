Detroit-area man who was stabbed by girlfriend charged with home invasion, assault

Man charged in fatal Michigan home invasion after posing as DTE worker and more top stories

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Royal Oak man is facing multiple charges, including home invasion and assault after he was stabbed by his girlfriend.

Jonah Lowe, 25, of Royal Oak, is charged with first-degree home invasion, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon, firearm discharge at or in a building causing injury, unlawful imprisonment, and five counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned on Monday and received a $1 million bond.

The Madison Heights Police Department responded to the 27000 block of Delton Street on Saturday after Lowe called 911 and reported that he had been stabbed in the neck by his girlfriend.

However, police received a second 911 call from a woman, who identified herself as Lowe's ex-girlfriend and said that Lowe shot her. Responding officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. She told police at the scene that she stabbed Lowe out of self-defense.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

An investigation found that Lowe entered the woman's home and allegedly hid there until she returned. He approached her as she walked in with her 2-year-old daughter and pointed a gun at her, according to a news release.

Police said Lowe allegedly refused to let the woman leave, to which she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him when he was distracted. The woman then ran out of the house with her daughter and Lowe allegedly fired a shot, striking her in the leg. She was able to get to a neighbor's house, and Lowe fled to her home in Royal Oak.

He was taken into custody and was transported to hospital for treatment.