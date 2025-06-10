Royal Oak city commission approves initial plans for Sheetz gas station

Amid discussions that have become contentious at times, the Royal Oak City Commission approved the next step for a Sheetz gas station in its Metro Detroit community.

The decision came during Monday's commission meeting; but public comments on the topic did emerge during previous local commission meetings.

Sheetz has announced plans for, and in some cases recently opened, several of its gas stations in Southeast Michigan. Earlier this year, Livonia City Council rejected a proposal from Sheetz, as did Farmington Hills Council, for their respective communities.

The vote to move forward in Royal Oak, after a public hearing took place Monday, was unanimous.

There is no word yet on when construction will start.

"We're excited the Royal Oak City Commission has given initial approval for a new Sheetz store in their community. As a forward-thinking hub of innovation, family life, and economic vitality, Royal Oak represents exactly the kind of community where Sheetz thrives," Nick Ruffner, Public Affairs Manager, Sheetz said in a statement after the vote.

"We look forward to continued engagement with city officials and residents as the approval process moves ahead, and we remain fully committed to being a trusted, involved neighbor in Royal Oak and throughout southeast Michigan."

The proposal includes a brownfield redevelopment plan for 3200 West 14 Mile Road in the Oakland County community, in conjunction with a conditional zoning application for the same property. The gas station and convenience store project will include a car wash and drive-through restaurant.

Some of those who opposed the plans were nearby homeowners and business owners, citing concerns such as overnight gas station hours.

Before the meeting, Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier posted a statement on social media that urged residents to maintain decorum at the meetings, even if they disagree with those who are taking a turn speaking.

He also reminded residents of a 3-minute limit for each person during public comment time out of "respect and fairness to everyone who wishes to speak."