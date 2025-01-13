Residents speak out against Sheetz gas station in Metro Detroit

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The battle over a Sheetz gas station in Farmington Hills continued Monday night as the city considered the next phase of potentially approving the gas station.

Several residents packed the Farmington Hills City Council meeting Monday night, as dozens of members gathered to fight against the potential approval of a Sheetz on the former site of the former Ginopolis restaurant on 12 Mile and Middlebelt roads.

The meeting continued past 11 p.m., but CBS News Detroit spoke with a few residents who opposed the gas station.

"I think the gas station is too big. It's a truck stop and it needs to be up north where our rural Michiganders can have some economic development and jobs there. It's just too big for 12 Mile and Middlebelt," said resident Pea Gee.

Some felt the development would increase crime.

"(The gas station is) 24 hours. We don't need that in a neighborhood like this," said Lloyd Banks.

Others who live near the potential development say it would be detrimental to their own livelihood.

"The light, the noise. The lights 24 hours a day, cars starting, cars revving," said Chuck Rose.

Sheetz did not return CBS News Detroit's request for comment on Monday but issued a statement back in November: