Man charged with felony murder in death of Rochester hills resident

Man charged with felony murder after alleged killing of Michigan man

(CBS DETROIT) - A Dearborn man is facing a felony murder charge and authorities are searching for another suspect in the death of 72-year-old Hussein Murray.

On Sunday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald charged Carlos Hernandez, 37. McDonald also charged Hernandez with two counts of false imprisonment.

"I have authorized the highest charge which carries a mandatory life without parole sentence for this brutal crime," McDonald said in a written statement.

Hernandez and another man went to a residence in Rochester Hills Thursday night, posing as DTE workers checking a gas leak, according to McDonald. The homeowners, Murray and his wife, 72, did not let them in.

The two men returned on Friday morning and were allowed to enter the residence, according to McDonald. Murray escorted them to the basement.

Shortly after, according to the county prosecutor, the two men came upstairs and asked the 72-year-old woman where the money and jewelry were. Hussein and the other man allegedly then restrained her with duct tape, searched the house, took the woman's phone and watch and then left in a white truck with a DTE sign on the side.

The woman was able to call 911.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the woman thought Murray was kidnapped. However, he was found dead in the basement during a search of the home. The cause of death is unknown.

The sheriff's office says Hernandez was spotted and arrested on Saturday in Shreveport, Louisiana after authorities there were notified he was driving towards their area.

Authorities are still searching for the other man.