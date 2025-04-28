Watch CBS News
Roadside parks on Michigan's state highways are opening for the season

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

Roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation are reopening for the season, state officials said

MDOT maintains 85 roadside parks around the state, including ones in Lenaweee and Jackson counties. Some of them operate seasonally, opening in the spring and closing in the fall. Most of these small parks are on rural state highways, featuring scenic views, picnic tables and basic restrooms.  

The roadside parks are different from the 61 rest areas, which are sited along interstates and major highways, have modern restrooms and are open 24 hours a day. 

April 28 is the first date for public use for the season for most of the roadside parks. 

Maintenance and construction work that is still in progress means some of the parks are closed for a couple more weeks. That list includes parks in the counties of Alger, Baraga, Calhoun, Huron, Ingham, Keweenaw and Sanilac counties. 

