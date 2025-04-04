Road in Canton, Michigan closes after collapsing due to flooding

Michigan couple jailed in Mexico returns to U.S., Tigers host home opener and more top stories

A portion of a road in Canton, Michigan, is closed due to flooding, according to officials.

The Canton Department of Public Safety said Canton Center Road, south of Joy Road, at Willow Creek is closed in both directions.

"The road has washed out due to flooding. Wayne County is conducting emergency repairs. The County anticipates the road to reopen Tuesday or Wednesday. Plan on delays," the department said in a social media post.

Officials did not provide any other details about the road closure.

In Clinton County, officials said Grange Road in Westphalia collapsed following last week's severe weather.

County officials said the road gave out between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Thursday. Doug Steffan, the managing director for the Clinton County Road Commission, said it's possible that sticks and debris bent the culvert holding up the road.

"It just began to slowly erode the road away around it and eventually collapsed in," Steffan told CBS News Detroit. "Luckily, there were no injuries. Nobody, you know, nobody got hurt or anything."