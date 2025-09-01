Watch CBS News
Road closure starting along Commerce Road in Oakland County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

Part of Commerce Road will be closed starting Tuesday for a culvert replacement project, the Road Commission for Oakland County reported. 

The affected area in West Bloomfield Township is Commerce Road between Green Lake and Union Lake. The posted detour is Commerce Road to Union Lake Road to Willow Road to Hiller Road to Commerce Road, vice versa as needed. 

For information on the latest county road projects, go to the Road Commission for Oakland County website. 

