Road closure starting along Commerce Road in Oakland County
Part of Commerce Road will be closed starting Tuesday for a culvert replacement project, the Road Commission for Oakland County reported.
The affected area in West Bloomfield Township is Commerce Road between Green Lake and Union Lake. The posted detour is Commerce Road to Union Lake Road to Willow Road to Hiller Road to Commerce Road, vice versa as needed.
For information on the latest county road projects, go to the Road Commission for Oakland County website.