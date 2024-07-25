Rep. Rashida Tlaib holds "war criminal" sign during Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress

(CBS DETROIT) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress in a joint meeting on Wednesday to garner support for the war between Israel and Hamas, and a Democratic representative from Michigan sent a clear message during his speech.

During the speech, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, held up a sign that read "war criminal" on one side and "guilty of genocide" on the other.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) holds a sign that reads "War Criminal" as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the chamber of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on July 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. Netanyahuâ€™s visit occurs as the Israel-Hamas war reaches nearly ten months. A handful of Senate and House Democrats boycotted the remarks over Israelâ€™s treatment of Palestine. / Getty Images

Tlaib posted a photo of herself holding the sign on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said, "I will never back down in speaking truth to power. The apartheid government of Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians. Palestinians will not be erased. Solidarity with all those outside of these walls in the streets protesting and exercising their right to dissent."

The sign-holding was met with both criticism and praise from other lawmakers. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina responded by posting a photo of Tlaib with the sign on X with the caption "Iran's useful idiot," a reference to one of Netanyahu's comments in Wednesday's speech. North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis responded similarly with a post on X that said, "Tlaib continues to be an absolute disgrace."

Former Ohio Sen. Nina Turner voiced support of Tlaib's actions, posting on X: "Solidarity with @RashidaTlaib."

Tlaib released a statement before Netanyahu's address in which she said, "Netanyahu is a war criminal committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is utterly disgraceful that leaders from both parties have invited him to address Congress. He should be arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court."

Since the war in Gaza began, Tlaib has voiced her opposition to the war in Gaza, and she was censured by the House last year after being accused of "promoting false narratives."

During the speech, Netanyahu thanked the U.S. for security assistance but urged it to fast-track more military aid, saying it would help end the war sooner.

"Give us the tools faster and we'll finish the job faster," he said.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday, marking Mr. Biden's first meeting with a foreign leader since he exited the presidential race.