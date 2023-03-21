Reimagined Ringling Bros. circus coming to Detroit this fall

(CBS DETROIT) - The Ringling Bros. Barum & Bailey is making a comeback in 2023, but without animals.

Feld Entertainment

"The Greatest Show On Earth" has been reimagined and will focus on human performances rather than animal acts.

This announcement from Feld Entertainment comes after the company announced in 2017 that the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus would be permanently closed after 146 years.

The show begins touring in September and will make a stop at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena for six performances from Nov. 17 -19.

As human performances will be the main focus, the show's 75 performers were discovered during a global talents search, and the performers come from over 18 countries, including Ethiopia, Mongolia, Ukraine, Argentina, Cuba, Italy, Spain, Canada, and the U.S., along with others, Feld Entertainment representatives said in a news release.

During the show, acts will include musical performances, modern comedy, aerial artistry, and acts on the highwire, trapeze and bicycles.

Feld Entertainment shared the following new acts that will be included in the show:

The Triangular Highwire will feature four performers on three 25-foot highwires connected in a triangular formation 25 feet above the arena floor.

The Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze will have a 360-degree view, featuring nine trapeze artists soaring from front-to-back, side-to-side, and diagonally within the ultimate swing set-inspired play space.

A double wheel features four open-sided wheels rotating independently at epic speeds, powered by acrobats who perform daring back-and-forth jumps between both apparatuses at heights up to 30 feet above ground.

The Extreme Box Jump Trampoline sends bikes soaring through the air during a high-adrenaline extreme sport act featuring a compilation of BMX, trial bikes, and unicycle riders performing stunts on trampolines.

According to the release, many of the new acts are made possible through enhanced technology.

Sonic spatial technology and a spotlight tracking system will be used to direct an audience's attention to specific areas of the areas and performers.

To buy tickets for one of the Detroit events, visit here.

To learn more information and see additional tour dates, visit here.