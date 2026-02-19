Redford Union pauses student photo appointments with Lifetouch over Epstein investigation concerns

Redford Union is the second Southeast Michigan school confirmed to have halted student picture sessions through Lifetouch, a national photography company.

This step includes canceling the student picture day scheduled for Thursday at Hilbert Elementary, a school in Wayne County's Redford Township that enrolls students pre-K through grade 6.

"This action follows recent reports and social media concerns regarding ties between executive leadership at Lifetouch's parent company and individuals under federal investigation," said a letter that Redford Union Schools interim superintendent Judy Nachman sent to parents Tuesday.

"While Lifetouch has issued public statements that no past or present board members had access to student photos and that they maintain strict adherence to federal and state privacy laws, we believe a temporary pause is necessary to conduct our own investigation into these concerns."

Dearborn Public Schools, also located in Wayne County, issued a letter to its parents on Monday, explaining the decision to research "alternative photography vendors" for its students and families out of an "abundance of caution."

Both Redford and Dearborn school officials say that there is no evidence of a data breach involving their students' personal data.

The Associated Press reported Friday on the concerns some districts in Texas and elsewhere have raised about Lifetouch. The questions involve investment fund manager Apollo Global Management, whose former CEO Leon Black met regularly with Jeffrey Epstein. Black had led Apollo during 2019, when Apollo management funds bought Lifetouch's parent company, Shutterfly, the AP says.

In the meantime, Redford Union's superintendent said district officials are working with the vendor to provide refunds, given that many Hilbert families had already submitted payment for the photo appointments this week.

Redford Union is also looking into other options for student photography services.

The above video originally aired on Feb. 18, 2026.