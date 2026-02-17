Dearborn Schools pauses student photos with Lifetouch amid parent concerns

Some school districts across the country have canceled picture sessions with the national student photography company Lifetouch over social media posts attempting to connect the company to Jeffrey Epstein.

Those steps include actions taken by Dearborn Public Schools in Southeast Michigan, which has put on hold any upcoming student picture sessions and services through the company.

Dearborn Public Schools issued a letter to parents on Monday, explaining its decision to research "alternative photography vendors" for its students and families out of an "abundance of caution."

"We are aware of recent concerns circulating on social media regarding corporate ownership and executive ties related to the parent company of Lifetouch," the school district's letter said. "Specifically, these concerns involve historical financial connections between a significant shareholder of Lifetouch's parent company and individuals under investigation for unrelated matters."

The letter from Dearborn schools said there have been no confirmed data breaches involving student information at this time, and that they plan to provide further updates to the community as information becomes available.

While this appears to be the first Southeast Michigan school district to have publicly shifted plans, the Associated Press reported Friday on the concerns some districts in Texas and elsewhere have raised about Lifetouch. The questions involve investment fund manager Apollo Global Management, whose former CEO Leon Black met regularly with Epstein. Black had led Apollo during 2019, when Apollo management funds bought Lifetouch's parent company, Shutterfly, the AP says.

Lifetouch, which is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minn., has issued a statement that says, in part:

"As a trusted partner to schools for 90 years, we're committed to protecting the privacy and personal information of every student we serve. When Lifetouch photographers take your sudent's picture, that image is safeguarded for families and schools, only, with no exceptions. Lifetouch does not – and has never provided – images to any third party."

The company said it follows the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act rules and was the first major school photography company to sign a voluntary privacy pledge.

The company also says it does not share, sell or license student images to train artificial intelligence models.

In response to questions about shareholder connections, the company says funds managed by subsidiaries of Apollo Global Management Company are investors in Shutterfly, which is the parent company of Lifetouch. "Neither Apollo nor its funds are involved in the day-to-day operations of Lifetouch and therefore no one employed by Apollo has ever had access to any student images," the company said.

In addition, the company said, "Lifetouch is not named in the Epstein files. The documents contain no allegations that Lifetouch itself was involved in, or that student photos were used in, any illicit activities."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.