Red Wings snap 5-game losing streak with shootout win over Sabres

Andrew Copp scored twice as the Detroit Red Wings snapped a five-game skid by rallying to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-5 in a shootout on Monday night.

Copp's second goal started Buffalo's comeback at 10:27 of the third period after trailing 5-3. Defenseman Moritz Seider tied it 5:14 later. Dylan Larkin scored the decider in the shootout to seal the victory.

Detroit's Sebastian Cossa made 12 saves in relief of Ville Husso and earned a win in his NHL debut. He entered at the start of the second period after Husso made four saves on seven shots in the first.

Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond also scored for the Red Wings.

Jason Zucker had two goals and an assist for the Sabres, who are winless in seven straight games (0-5-2). James Reimer made 26 saves in his first start since Nov. 30. Zach Benson, Tage Thompson and Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored for the Sabres.

Sabres: Thompson, who returned from injury on Nov. 27, scored his 15th goal of the season, putting him among the top 10 in the NHL. He has four goals in his last four games.

Red Wings: Detroit ended its losing streak with its first multi-goal third period comeback of the season. The Red Wings accomplished that feat three times last season.

Sabres forward Ryan McLeod's breakaway attempt at 2:57 of overtime had Cossa beat but went off the post.

Raymond's assist on Seider's tying goal was his 122nd and moved him past Peter Forsberg and tied him with Gabriel Landeskog for fourth-most in assists by a Swedish player before turning 23 years old.

The Sabres conclude a five-game homestand against the Rangers on Wednesday. The Red Wings face the Flyers in Philadelphia on Thursday.