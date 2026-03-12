Ramp and lane closures have begun at I-275 interchange with M-14 / I-96

Ramp and lane closures began on an emergency basis on Wednesday afternoon at the Interstate 275 interchange with M-14 / I-96 in Wayne County, Michigan.

The westbound M-14 / I-96 ramp from I-275 to Sheldon Road has been reduced to one lane, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. In addition, the southbound I-275 ramp to westbound M-14 is closed.

The 2026 road work map for the M-14 / I-96 Reconstruction project in Wayne County, Michigan. Michigan Department of Transportation

These areas would have been closed a few weeks from now because of the M-14 / I-96 Reconstruction project in Plymouth Township and the City of Livonia, MDOT said. But the recent extreme weather, including heavy rainfall, contributed to further deterioration of the roads.

Diane Cross, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation, said crews were trying to keep up with potholes that kept evolving on the older section of the road, with multiple reports of motorists getting flat tires.

"So, we just had to shut it down," she added.

The detour for those who would normally take that interchange to westbound M-14 is to drive further south to the I-94 interchange. Then pick up northbound U.S. 23 to M-14.