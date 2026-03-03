Watch CBS News
Road work is starting in the M-14 / I-96 Reconstruction project area, MDOT says

Road work is starting for the season Tuesday in the M-14 / I-96 Reconstruction project area in Wayne County, Michigan. 

The Michigan Department of Transportation said it has moved up the lane and ramp closures that were scheduled as the 2026 construction season begins, with some of them beginning this week. 

mdot-m14-road-work.jpg
The 2026 road work map for the M-14 / I-96 Reconstruction project in Wayne County, Michigan. Michigan Department of Transportation

This year's work includes rebuilding the westbound side of M-14 / I-96 in the city of Livonia and Plymouth Township. During the construction, traffic will be shifted onto the newly built eastbound side of M-14/I-96 with two lanes open in each direction. 

The current and upcoming lane and ramp closures are detailed on the project's website

