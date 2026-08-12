Rain and storms possible in Southeast Michigan on Wednesday

Southeast Michigan has another chance of showers and storms on Wednesday.

While the storms have been hit-or-miss about who is actually seeing the wet weather, Southeast Michigan has another chance on Wednesday, where some of us could see some action.

Weather models are in disagreement, and the word to hang on to Wednesday is "chance."

Southeast Michigan has a chance to see showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon and evening. While many models expect storms to pass through our northern counties, others push them through some of our southern counties, especially near the state line.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The severe weather outlook also puts a marginal risk (1/5) for our central and northern counties during these storms. While isolated severe weather is possible in these areas, if the storms shift south, so does the chance of severe weather. The biggest threats during the severe storms would be wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to 1 inch in diameter, along with localized flooding from heavy rainfall.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

If these storms do occur, Southeast Michigan can expect them during the late afternoon and early evening. After Wednesday, our next best chance of showers and thunderstorms will come on Saturday night and Sunday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online at CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.