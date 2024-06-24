Pullover prevention clinic in Pontiac gives residents the opportunity to repair minor needs on cars

(CBS DETROIT) - "A lot of people can't get a lot of things done when they need to get it done to their vehicle, so this is something that's well needed," said Pontiac resident Pearlie Daniel.

Daniel says she lives only a couple of blocks away from the event, and her car was in need of the little things, like windshield wiper fluid.

She was one of many lined up looking to get some work done on their vehicle for Sunday's community-based "Pullover Prevention" event.

"It's really just trying to make sure that people are, you know, dealing with police and law enforcement as little as possible because for such a very minor thing, it's time-consuming, and it costs money that people sometimes just simply don't have," said District 3 Pontiac Councilperson Mikal Goodman.

Minor car repairs, such as lights, fluids, A/C charges, and more, were at the forefront of the fixings. Those who stopped by were also met with a meal fresh off the grill and community resources set up inside the Baldwin Center, which included fresh food, pet food and more.

"I can only see this getting bigger and bigger as it goes on. Like I'm already planning pre-emptively for the one that is going to be in August around the Dream Cruise and already need to prepare for how much more space and how much more resources we're going to need," Goodman said.