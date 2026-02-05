Projected snowfall totals for Friday in Southeast Michigan

Another round of snow is headed to Southeast Michigan. Thankfully, it won't be a lot, but enough to cause some slowdowns on the roads and give you a reason to get outside and exercise by shoveling your driveway.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Southeast Michigan will see the beginning of this clipper system as early as Thursday afternoon, with the last of the flakes flying Friday evening. You can read more about what a clipper is here.

Snow will begin Thursday afternoon, leaving us with an accumulation of only around a trace to an inch before drier air moves in overnight. Still expect some snow Thursday evening and overnight, but we should see the brunt of the system tomorrow morning.

Give yourself a little extra time for the Friday morning commute. We could have some reduced visibility, and any snow or wet roads can make for slick driving conditions. Thankfully, temperatures will be in the low 20s on Thursday and at night, and warming to around freezing for a high on Friday, which will allow roads to be treated and salt to melt the snow.

Southeast Michigan will still have a chance of snow through the day on Friday, along with very windy conditions. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest, bringing gusts between 30 and 40 mph. This could cause some issues for the evening commute, as we have the possibility of snow squalls.

Dry conditions will take hold on Friday night with mostly clear skies as temperatures plummet into the single digits for overnight lows. Windchills will drop between minus 10 and minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit and rebound only to the single digits on Saturday. The good news is we'll have sunshine on Saturday, and temperatures will continue to increase throughout next week.

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast watch on air, online, or streaming on the CBS News Detroit app or PlutoTV.