President Joe Biden releases statement on shooting at Michigan State University

(CBS DETROIT) - President Joe Biden released a statement Tuesday on the shooting at Michigan State University that left 3 students dead and injured five others.

"Jill and I are praying for the three students killed and the five students fighting for their lives after last night's shooting at Michigan State University," said Biden. "Our hearts are with these young victims and their families, the broader East Lansing and Lansing communities, and all Americans across the country grieving as the result of gun violence."

In the statement, Biden also says he spoke to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and necessary federal law enforcement measures have been directed to support local and state efforts.

Here is Biden's full statement: