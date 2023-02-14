President Joe Biden releases statement on shooting at Michigan State University
(CBS DETROIT) - President Joe Biden released a statement Tuesday on the shooting at Michigan State University that left 3 students dead and injured five others.
"Jill and I are praying for the three students killed and the five students fighting for their lives after last night's shooting at Michigan State University," said Biden. "Our hearts are with these young victims and their families, the broader East Lansing and Lansing communities, and all Americans across the country grieving as the result of gun violence."
In the statement, Biden also says he spoke to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and necessary federal law enforcement measures have been directed to support local and state efforts.
Here is Biden's full statement:
Jill and I are praying for the three students killed and the five students fighting for their lives after last night's shooting at Michigan State University. Our hearts are with these young victims and their families, the broader East Lansing and Lansing communities, and all Americans across the country grieving as the result of gun violence.
Last night, I spoke to Governor Whitmer and directed the deployment of all necessary federal law enforcement to support local and state response efforts. I assured her that we would continue to provide the resources and support needed in the weeks ahead.
Too many American communities have been devastated by gun violence. I have taken action to combat this epidemic in America, including a historic number of executive actions and the first significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years, but we must do more.
The fact that this shooting took place the night before this country marks five years since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, should cause every American to exclaim "enough" and demand that Congress take action.
As I said in my State of the Union address last week, Congress must do something and enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, closing loopholes in our background check system, requiring safe storage of guns, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets. Action is what we owe to those grieving today in Michigan and across America.
