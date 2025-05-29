Watch CBS News
Preschooler injured in three-car collision at I-96 and Southfield

A 3-year-old child was injured when they were tossed from the back seat into the front windshield of a vehicle during a three-car crash in Metro Detroit, the Michigan State Police reported

The crash happened about 9:40 a.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 96's local lanes to the Southfield Freeway (M-39). 

The Detroit Regional Communication Center sent troopers to the scene, who determined that a 32-year-old woman from Detroit was driving the vehicle that caused the crash. During the collision, a 3-year-old child who was in the back seat of that vehicle was thrown into the front windshield. The preschooler was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. 

There were no other serious injuries reported among those involved in the crash.

Access to the ramp was closed during the initial crash investigation. The Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports listed the ramp as reopened to traffic at 11:15 a.m. 

"Drivers are responsible for all the passengers in their vehicle," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said about the crash. "It is even more important to ensure that children are belted in to the proper child seat. Every trip, every time." 

Michigan's child car seat laws were updated April 2. All children age 12 and younger must sit in the rear seating area of a motor vehicle, and additionally in a child-sized car seat depending on their age and size. 

