Michigan's new child car seat laws take effect April 2. Here's what to know.

Stricter rules in Michigan involving how young children are seated – and where they sit – in a passenger vehicle take effect April 2.

"Vehicle crashes are the #1 cause of death for young children. But you can reduce your child's risk of death in a crash by 50% just by making sure they're properly restrained in the appropriate car seat, booster seat, or seat belt for their age and size," the announcement from Michigan State Police explained.

The Michigan legislature approved the law last year, aligning state law with federal recommendations.

A noticeable change involves where children age 8 to 11 can sit, as they will now need to sit in rear seating area rather than in a front passenger seat.

Here's what parents, relatives and caregivers who transport children as passengers in their vehicles need to know as the updated rules begin:

Infant to two years: Child must be in a rear-facing car seat until they reach 2 years old or until they reach the largest weight and height indicated for that seat.

Child must be in a rear-facing car seat until they reach 2 years old or until they reach the largest weight and height indicated for that seat. Two to five years: Child can be in a forward-facing car seat once they meet the height and weight stipulations for that seat.

Child can be in a forward-facing car seat once they meet the height and weight stipulations for that seat. Five to eight years: Child can use a booster seat with a lap and shoulder belt until they are 4'9" tall or 8 years old.

Child can use a booster seat with a lap and shoulder belt until they are 4'9" tall or 8 years old. Rear seating: All children age 12 and younger need to ride in the rear seating area of the vehicle, whether or not they also are sitting in a car seat or booster seat. Exceptions are only possible for the front passenger seat if all available rear seats are taken by other young children and the front passenger seat air bag is turned off.

A PDF that can be printed off or shared with the new rules is at the MSP website.

Some community agencies offer free child car seat inspection appointments. To find a trained technician in your community and book such an appointment, go to the Car Seat and Booster Seat page hosted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or the National Child Passenger Safety Certification website. The sessions generally take about 20 to 30 minutes; parents will need to bring the instruction manuals for both the car seat and their vehicle.