Wayne County officials urging drivers to report potholes as cases rise

Fluctuating temperatures in Metro Detroit are creating more potholes, which means more headaches for drivers.

"We've had certain parts of I-94 where there was 15, 20 motorists stranded on the side of the road," said Troy Harris with Ruehle's Towing in Mt. Clemens.

Harris says pothole season started early this year.

"They hit potholes. They gotta come see us," said Assad Nasser with Uncle Ken's Auto Center.

Vehicle repairs because of a pothole can be costly.

"It starts with a simple tire. You could get a way anywhere from 60 to a couple hundred dollars," said Nasser.

Wayne County Deputy Director of Public Services Scott Cabauatan says pothole repairs happen year-round, but this is the busiest season for workers.

On Friday, the county patched potholes along 56.7 miles of roads.

"With the temperature change and the freeze-thaw, they pop up real quickly," said Cabauatan.

Officials in Wayne County are urging drivers to report potholes so they can be fixed.

"It really is important that people report them so we have a good count and we can address them as soon as possible," said Cabauatan.

Anyone whose car is damaged by a pothole in Wayne County can file a claim here.