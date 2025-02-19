Watch CBS News
Local News

Lawsuit coming in Michigan hyperbaric chamber explosion that killed 5-year-old, attorney says

By Gino Vicci

/ CBS Detroit

Hyperbaric chamber death in Michigan sparks legal action
Hyperbaric chamber death in Michigan sparks legal action 02:21

The attorney representing the family of the 5-year-old boy who died in a hyperbaric chamber explosion in Troy, Michigan, says a lawsuit will be filed.

The Fieger Law Firm says Thomas Cooper was being treated for sleep apnea and ADHD at the Oxford Recovery Center on Jan. 31 when the chamber he was inside exploded. His mother, who was in the room, was injured. 

A day after the explosion, the boy's family retained a lawyer.

Attorney James Harrington claims the center has a history of being involved in questionable business practices. He says his office is getting ready for a lawsuit demanding answers into what led to the boy's death. 

"This is never event. Under no circumstances ... should anything ever like this happen and the only way this happens is negligence," said Harrington. "This industry in Michigan is unregulated. There's not a lot of science to back these claims that are being made as to what ailments and problems can actually be fixed or better by this hyperbaric treatment."

"What we have here is literally the worst thing that any parent at any time could ever go through with one of their children."

A preliminary investigation discovered legal issues with the center's business practices, including allegedly misleading clients about the efficacy of treatments. Harrington says the lawsuit will be filed pending their investigation.

"The previous problems with the law violating that the employees have had that you're talking about, those are things that are part of the puzzle that we are slowly starting to put together," he said.

In the meantime, Harrington asks the public to support the family. 

"This is very, very hard," he said. "This is a Metro Detroit family that has been just devastated by this loss ... and please, just everybody, just pray for the family."

Gino Vicci
gino-vicci-cicarella-aug1722-caf-7137.jpg

Gino Vicci was born and raised in Detroit. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Rochester College with a bachelor's degree in Communications. At Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, he obtained a master's degree.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.