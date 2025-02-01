What is a hyperbaric chamber? Experts explain as police investigate deadly explosion in Metro Detroit

What is a hyperbaric chamber? Experts explain after deadly explosion in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A 5-year-old boy has died while his mother is recovering after a hyperbaric chamber exploded at a Troy medical facility on Friday.

But what is a hyperbaric chamber?

"A hyperbaric chamber contains 100% oxygen which is up to five times the amount than a normal room. The presence of such a high amount of oxygen in a pressurized environment can make it extremely combustible," Troy fire Lieutenant Keith Young said.

Experts say hyperbaric therapy is widely popular, and there are thousands of chambers in America. From chronic fatigue to strokes, the therapy has many uses.

"What they're basically looking for is another therapy modality that can help decrease inflammation throughout their body," said Shannon Kenitz, executive director for the International Hyperbaric Association.

Kenitz says the FDA's 510K clearance process ensures the chambers' design and safety. In Michigan, fire marshals handle complaints and investigations to determine whether chambers meet code standards.

"They were using appropriate chambers they were chambers that were FDA-cleared," Kenitza said.

Kenitz says she's received several calls from concerned parents wondering if the devices are safe now that this explosion occurred.

There are different rules for different chambers. Experts say although other explosions have occurred, it's extremely rare.

"In the USA, this has been only the second pediatric catastrophe and the other one was in the early 2000s," Kenitz said.

The deceased child's mother was also injured as she was nearby when the explosion happened. The Oxford Center facility will remain closed until an investigation is completed.

"Every single explosion or every single issue since 1985, every single one of them, has been because an operator let someone take something into the chamber that they weren't supposed to take," said Joseph Dituri, professor at the University of South Florida.

What you wear or have inside this specific chamber makes all the difference. Even the type of replacement equipment in the chamber could lead to danger.

"People have gone in with things and then stopped the descent, pack them up, throw them out, and nothing actually happens. I want to reiterate these are inherently safe devices," Dituri said.

Ultimately the duo of experts say it's not the parent's fault for trying to help their child.

"You stand the 1 in 106 chance of getting into an accident every time you get in a car. You stand a 1 in 75,000 chance of having a hyperbaric chamber problem," Dituri said.

A full investigation will give a clearer picture of what ignited the chamber. The length of investigation could range from weeks to months.