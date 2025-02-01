Family of Michigan boy killed in hyperbaric chamber explosion retains Fieger Law

(CBS DETROIT) — The family of Thomas Cooper, the 5-year-old boy killed in a hyperbaric chamber explosion at a Troy medical center, is retaining a Southfield law firm.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for Fieger Law says the firm is representing the family, including Cooper's mother who suffered injuries to her arms in Friday's explosion.

James Harrington, managing partner of Fieger Law, released the following written statement:

"This is an unimaginable tragedy, and our hearts are with the family as they navigate this immeasurable loss. We ask that the public and media respect the family's privacy at this time. We are investigating every aspect of this matter and will report our findings in due time. The safety of children should always be the top priority, and this incident raises serious concerns about hyperbaric chambers and the oversight and regulation of hyperbaric treatments."

Police and firefighters responded to the explosion at Oxford Medical Center around 8 a.m. Responding authorities found the boy dead inside the chamber.

Family of Thomas Cooper/Fieger Law

Investigators are working to find the cause of the explosion.

The medical facility is closed until further notice.

Hyperbaric chambers can be used for life-saving, limb-saving, tissue-saving treatments and more.

"A hyperbaric chamber contains 100% oxygen which is up to five times the amount than a normal room," Lieutenant Keith Young with Troy fire said.

Officials say the high amount of oxygen in a pressurized environment can make it very combustible.

Following the explosion, concerned parents have called experts asking about the safety of the devices.

Shannon Kenitz with the International Hyperbaric Association says U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 510K clearance process ensures the chambers' design and safety.

In Michigan, fire marshals handle complaints and investigations to determine whether chambers meet code standards.