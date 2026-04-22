Pontiac man accused of fatally stabbing his father's girlfriend in their home

A Michigan man is accused of fatally stabbing his father's girlfriend in their home over the weekend, the Oakland County Sheriff said.

Deveon Latrell Cole, 22, of Pontiac, was arraigned Tuesday in 50th District Court in Pontiac on first-degree murder charges. He is being held without bond at the Oakland County Jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 30, a preliminary exam set for May 7.

Cole was charged in connection with the death of Monique Sherrie Taylor, 57, of Pontiac. All three of them – Cole, his father and Taylor – lived in the same house on North Roselawn Street in Pontiac, deputies said.

The stabbing happened shortly after midnight Saturday. Deputies were sent to the home after Cole's father called 911 and reported that his son had stabbed Taylor.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman on a bedroom floor, seriously injured by stab wounds. She was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The older man told deputies that he was in the living room of the home at the time of the attack, and went to investigate when he heard a commotion.

When officers arrived, both the father and son were in the kitchen.