Pontiac man in custody while deputies investigate stabbing death of his father's girlfriend

A Pontiac man is in custody while deputies investigate the stabbing death of his father's girlfriend, the Oakland County (Michigan) Sheriff's Office reported.

The altercation happened shortly after midnight Saturday at a home on North Roselawn Street in Pontiac. The suspect was arrested at the scene and is being held in the Oakland County Jail, officers said.

Deputies were sent to the home after a 911 call from the father, who said that the woman was stabbed. When officers arrived, they found the woman on the floor of a bedroom, severely injured and with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect, who was found at the home, was arrested without further incident.

Officers also confiscated a knife that is believed to have been used in the altercation.

The sheriff's office said it expects to submit the case to prosecutors for possible charges on Monday.