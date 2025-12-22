Pontiac man charged in Macomb County home invasion, related offenses

A Southeast Michigan man was arrested on home invasion, unlawful imprisonment and related charges after a man was severely beaten during a break-in at a Macomb County home.

The Shelby Township Police Department said Monday that Jesus Garcia Jr., 36, of Pontiac, was arraigned Dec. 17 at 41-A District Court in Shelby Township on a total of five charges. Bond was set at $750,000, court records show. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 29 and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Jan. 5.

"A home invasion is one of the most serious crimes we deal with, and we will respond with zero tolerance. Our officers and detectives moved fast, identified the suspect, and made an arrest," Shelby Township Police Chief Robert J. Shelide said.

The home invasion under investigation happened Dec. 11 in the 47000 block of Van Dyke Avenue. When police arrived, they found the owner had been severely beaten by the intruder. The Shelby Township Fire Department was called to treat the victim for his injuries.

The victim told officers that he heard a window breaking at the rear of his home. When the victim opened the door to look outside, police said, he was pushed back into the house and assaulted. Several items were stolen and the suspect ran off.

Evidence technicians, detectives and the department's Special Investigations Unit responded to the scene. Shelby Township Police then presented their case to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, which authorized warrants.

Shelby Township police said the Flock safety license plate camera system helped direct officers to the suspect's location, and he was arrested Dec. 16 in a parking lot in Auburn Hills.