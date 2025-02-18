Oakland County Sheriff provides update on Pontiac child neglect case

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is providing an update Tuesday afternoon on a child neglect case in Pontiac after a 34-year-old Pontiac mother was recently arrested when authorities found three children living in a home in "deplorable shape."

Bouchard will also discuss the community's support of the three children.

Oakland County deputies received a call on Feb. 14 from a landlord at a residence on the 600 block of Lydia Lane in Pontiac after not hearing from the mother since December 2024. The landlord said rent had not been paid since October and he was concerned something might have happened.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found it in vile shape. They observed mold and human waste throughout, garbage piled as high as four feet, and an overflowing toilet.

Three children were found in the home: a 15-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl. Authorities said the girls had locked themselves in the bathroom but opened the door when asked.

Deputies say the boy told them that he and his two sisters lived alone and were abandoned by their mother in either 2020 or 2021. The three survived on food their mom or a stranger dropped off on the front porch for them weekly.

Authorities say the mom did not leave toilet paper or hygiene items for her children. She allegedly had contact with her son but had not seen her two girls in several years.

Deputies arrested the mother without incident at a different location.

The children were taken to an area hospital for evaluation and are currently in the custody of relatives.

Community members are now rallying to support the three children.

"It's really heartbreaking to hear what happened to those kids. You know, if there's something we could do, we should do it," said Pontiac resident Victoria Gallert.

Donations for the children are being accepted at the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.