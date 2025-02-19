Watch Live: Prosecutor announces charging decision in Pontiac child neglect case

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald will announce her charging decision Wednesday afternoon in a Pontiac child neglect case where three children were found living in a Pontiac home in "deplorable shape" and allegedly abandoned by their mother nearly five years ago.

Three children were found in the home: a 15-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the charging decision at 2 p.m.

How to watch Wednesday's press conference

What: Oakland County Prosecutor announcing charging decision in Pontiac child neglect case.

Oakland County Prosecutor announcing charging decision in Pontiac child neglect case. Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Oakland County deputies received a call on Feb. 14 from a landlord at a residence on the 600 block of Lydia Lane in Pontiac after not hearing from the mother since December 2024. The landlord said rent had not been paid since October, and he was concerned something might have happened.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found it in vile shape. They observed mold and human waste throughout, garbage piled as high as four feet, and an overflowing toilet.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said investigators believe the children were abandoned between the spring and summer of 2020. The father of the children was in jail during the summer of 2020, and while a consent agreement was executed in 2022 for him to see his kids, the mother reportedly did not allow any contact between them.

Officials say the three children survived on food their mom or a stranger dropped off on the front porch for them weekly. Bouchard said typically, a loaf of bread was left for the children and was expected to last them for several days.

Deputies arrested the 34-year-old mother without incident at a different location. The mother remains in custody, and charges have not yet been filed.

On Tuesday, Bouchard said authorities might have been able to help the children sooner if a school code required more action from school officials to reach out to law enforcement if they noticed a student missing for a significant amount of time with no explanation.

"If a child doesn't show up to school for a period of time, then it triggers a follow-up where they have to communicate with either a truancy officer or law enforcement to begin an examination of what happened to these kids," Bouchard said.