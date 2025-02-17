Pontiac residents rally to support 3 children found abandoned and living in vile conditions

Just days after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office found three children living in deplorable conditions in Pontiac, the community is stepping up and offering to help.

"It's really heartbreaking to hear what happened to those kids. You know, if there's something we could do, we should do it," said community member Victoria Gallert.

Over the weekend, deputies were called to the 600 block of Lydia Lane in Pontiac after a landlord reported not hearing from the children's mother since December 2024 and feared that something may have happened.

When they arrived, they found the home in terrible shape, with an overflowing toilet, mold and human waste throughout, and some rooms with garbage in piles four feet high.

Among the squalor, deputies found three children at the home: a 15-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, who were wearing soiled clothing, with matted hair and toenails that were several inches long.

"It's really sad those kids had to go through for multiple years that they were neglected and abandoned," said Gallert.

In a statement, Pontiac Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Leverette said:

"The Pontiac community has been shaken by the horrifying story of the three children who were discovered suffering from extreme neglect this past weekend. As a school district, we are working with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department to assist in any way we can. As educators, our hearts are breaking for these children and what they have endured over the past several years. We are grateful to the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, the Oakland County Prosecutor, and all who are working on investigating and prosecuting this case."

Residents like Gallert say they were shocked at what they heard and wanted to show their support.

"I don't want to judge anyone for what they're going through, what hardships they're going through, but I just, I think, you know, trying to focus on the positives and that there's a community willing to help, and we should help," said Gallert.

Donations for the children are being accepted at the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the children were taken to an area hospital for evaluation and are now in the custody of relatives.