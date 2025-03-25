Watch CBS News
Police warn businesses of fake $100 bills used in Saline, Michigan

Police in Saline, Michigan, are sounding the alarm on fake $100 bills that were reportedly used at local businesses.

Police say they are investigating two incidents of the alleged bills.

"Business owners and employees should know how to distinguish between authentic and fake currency during cash transactions," Saline police said.

Police warn businesses of fake $100 bills used in Saline, Michigan
Saline Police Department

Authorities recommend using products, such as counterfeit pens, to determine if the bills are real or fake.

According to the Federal Reserve Board, the U.S. Secret Service recorded $102 million U.S. dollars in counterfeit money passed to the public worldwide during the fiscal year 2023.

