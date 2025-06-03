Watch CBS News
Police standoff reported at Whitmore Lake home

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Police are on scne and hoping to end a standoff this morning at a home in Whitmore Lake, Michigan. 

The scene is in the 8400 block of Nollar Road in Washtenaw County, where Northfield Township Police and a SWAT law enforcement team have gathered, trying to get someone to leave the house. 

The standoff started about 4 a.m. 

No injuries were reported as of 7 a.m. 

This is a breaking news situation. CBS News Detroit will update as additional details become available. 

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

