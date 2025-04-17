Police search home in connection with disappearance of Detroit-area teen London Thomas

Detroit police say they are searching a home in Inkster in connection with the disappearance of 17-year-old London Thomas.

Police did not provide details Thursday on whose home it was, but said they are conducting a second search with the help of federal investigators.

"Throughout this investigation, DPD has searched numerous locations as part of our continued efforts. At the time, we are unable to provide further details as this investigation is ongoing," Detroit police said in a statement.

Family members told CBS News Detroit that the teen's boyfriend lives in the home.

London, who Detroit police said was reported missing on April 8, was last seen on April 5 after being dropped off at a home in the 27000 block of Carlysle Street in Inkster. Her cellphone pinged in Westland around 10 a.m., April 6, prompting her loved ones to contact law enforcement.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and pink Crocs shoes.

The teen's family, friends and volunteers organized a search for her on Thursday in Westland. The family also organized a community search last Saturday, April 12, one week after she was last seen.

"Somebody knows something and they're not saying what it is, and it's going to come out, because just as God has touched these people to come out and help us find her, God is going to touch everyone and let the truth be seen, because this is crazy," London's mother, Jasma Bennett, said on Thursday.