Police search for missing, endangered woman last seen in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Police are searching for a missing and endangered woman.

Michigan State Police

Linda Holmes, 85, was last seen driving a 2014 white Chevy Equinox with Michigan license plate number DZX1618, police said.

Michigan State Police are searching for missing a missing woman, Linda Holmes. She was last seen driving a 2014 white Chevy Equinox. Michigan State Police

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, she was on her way to Moorlands subdivision near M-59 but never arrived, MSP said. Holmes doesn't have her cell phone.

If you see Holmes or her vehicle, contact the Livingston County Dispatch at 517-546-9111.