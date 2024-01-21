Watch CBS News
Police search for missing, endangered woman last seen in Livingston County

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Police are searching for a missing and endangered woman. 

Linda Holmes
Michigan State Police

Linda Holmes, 85, was last seen driving a 2014 white Chevy Equinox with Michigan license plate number DZX1618, police said. 

Mock photo of 2014 white Chevy Equinox
Michigan State Police are searching for missing a missing woman, Linda Holmes.  She was last seen driving a 2014 white Chevy Equinox. Michigan State Police

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, she was on her way to Moorlands subdivision near M-59 but never arrived, MSP said. Holmes doesn't have her cell phone.  

If you see Holmes or her vehicle, contact the Livingston County Dispatch at 517-546-9111. 

First published on January 21, 2024 / 6:42 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

