Police search for missing, endangered woman last seen in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Police are searching for a missing and endangered woman.
Linda Holmes, 85, was last seen driving a 2014 white Chevy Equinox with Michigan license plate number DZX1618, police said.
Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, she was on her way to Moorlands subdivision near M-59 but never arrived, MSP said. Holmes doesn't have her cell phone.
If you see Holmes or her vehicle, contact the Livingston County Dispatch at 517-546-9111.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.