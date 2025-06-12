Police pursuit on narcotics investigation ends with a crash in Detroit

Threats made against Rockwood police; pontoon accident in Commerce Lake; and more top stories

A police pursuit Wednesday night ended with the suspect crashing into another vehicle in Detroit.

Beverly Hills Police Deputy Chief Lee Davis said the incident started with a traffic stop for a narcotics investigation shortly before midnight Wednesday at the intersection of 13 Mile Road and Southfield.

The suspect sped off, traveling through Southfield and then Detroit where he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of James Cousins and McNichols.

The driver of that vehicle, whom police said is an innocent victim of the situation, is a 32-year-old man who was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition was not known.

Police have in the meantime learned that the suspect vehicle was stolen out of Ferndale. Officers are also investigating suspected narcotic that were found in the stolen vehicle.

Fleeing and eluding incidents have been getting the attention of Metro Detroit authorities. The Macomb County Prosecutor's office recently announced stricter prosecution of fleeing incidents, citing an increase of overall cases and several in the Metro area that resulted in crashes or fatalities.