Police investigating after Detroit elementary students sickened by edibles

Detroit Public Schools Community District police are investigating the mother of one of the six students hospitalized earlier this week after eating marijuana edibles.

On Tuesday, six students at Thomas Edison Elementary School were hospitalized after one student got a hold of edibles and gave them out to classmates. The school district says all students are OK.

The Detroit Police Department says there have been too many instances across the city where children's lives were put in danger as a result of negligent adults.

"Children are vulnerable, and they deserve to be protected," Detroit police officer Jaylon Nelson said. "Sometimes being absent-minded or not thinking before you make a decision, and it can be unintentional, that can still lead to criminal charges, especially when we talk about things like child abuse."

On Saturday, the Detroit Police Department, along with community partners, is hosting a child abuse awareness event to educate the public on ways to prevent child abuse.

"It's a child abuse awareness event, and it's also about prevention, so we'll be providing information about child abuse and ways to be prevented, you know, essentially by being mindful and not being careless or negligent," Nelson said.

Saturday's event at Fitzpatrick-Warwick Park runs from noon to 3 p.m.