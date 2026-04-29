6 Detroit students hospitalized after eating marijuana gummies

Six students were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after ingesting marijuana gummies at Thomas Edison Elementary School in Detroit, raising concerns among parents.

Authorities say all six students are expected to be okay. One fifth grader, Carmelo Brown, described a frightening scene as classmates were escorted out of the building.

"One kid passed out," Carmelo said. "I was scared for him."

Carmelo said he was sitting in class like a normal school day when his friend suddenly began crying. The student told Carmelo he had eaten a gummy given to him by another student.

"He was like, 'Am I going to die? Am I going to die?'" Carmelo said. "They told him what it was, and he just thought he was going to die. They had to rush him to the hospital, and everyone was crying."

That student, along with five others, was taken to the hospital.

Carmelo's mother, Ashley McMann, said she felt panicked when her son shared what happened, especially because she also has a younger child at the school.

"When he told me, I just started freaking out, like, 'Did you tell the principal, the teacher?'" McMann said. "He told me she left right away in an ambulance. This school only goes up to fifth grade, so I started asking him a bunch of questions because I have a first grader too."

McMann said she would like the school to do a better job of monitoring what students bring into the building.

Other parents say the incident highlights the importance of education and communication at home, especially when it comes to THC‑infused products.

"We need to worry about the children because it's not just your child, it's other children and anybody else," said Jennifer Joyner, a concerned parent. "There needs to be more awareness for parents to put their things up where it's not reachable for kids. Things are deceiving; they might think it's just candy."

In a statement sent to CBS News Detroit, Detroit Public Schools Community District said in part, "We continue to remind all families to secure their edibles and to have conversations with their children about not consuming any food or candy they do not purchase themselves or obtain from home."

The district confirmed the students are okay and says there is an ongoing investigation.