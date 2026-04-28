6 Detroit elementary students hospitalized after eating suspected marijuana edibles

Six Detroit elementary students were hospitalized on Tuesday after eating suspected marijuana edibles, district officials said.

The incident happened at Thomas Edison Elementary School. The students are okay, school officials said.

In light of the incident, Detroit Public Schools Community District officials are asking families to secure edibles, and parents have conversations with their kids about only eating food or candy brought from home or bought by themselves.

"The consumption of edibles by youth has been an ongoing and increasing challenge since legalization, and one that Superintendent (Nikolai) Vitti has called for greater restriction of sales statewide and especially in the City, along with an increase in ad campaigns in the City explaining the health risk associated with youth consumption of marijuana edibles," a district spokesperson said.