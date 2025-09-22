Police cracking down on string of auto-related thefts in Southfield

A woman in Southfield, Michigan, says her apartment complex seemed to be a safe place to call home until the tires were stolen off her car.

"My neighbor came knocking on my door around 7 o'clock and said, 'Yolanda, I hate to tell you that your car has been put on bricks,' and I'm like 'What?'," said Yolanda Bishop.

Southfield Police Department Deputy Police Chief Aaron Huguley says this type of auto-related theft is not only common in Metro Detroit, but across the nation. In response to the situation, Southfield police partnered with the Oakland County Auto Theft Taskforce and has assigned a detective to investigate this trend. The police department recently made nine arrests connected to auto theft.

Unfortunately, such thieves typically target apartment complexes, but Huguley suggested apartment residents to park in well-lit areas and purchase tire locks.

Bishop said that effort didn't help in her case, because the culprit broke the window to get the lock key.

"You go to work, and you expect to live on a property that is safe. Like I said, it's been safe, I have not had any incidents but it's frustrating," said Bishop.