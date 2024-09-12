Police chief, contractor collaborate to build new roof for neighbor in Hamtramck

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A police chief in Metro Detroit is doing his part to give back to the Hamtramck community.

Over the 30 years, Norbert Revels has lived in his Hamtramck home, his roof has taken a serious beating, and the cost to replace it is too steep.

CBS Detroit

"Terrible leakage. The first room was leaking, the second room was leaking. I looked into it and the cheapest I could find for me because I wasn't working was like let's say $10,000. I started saving, saving but I could just not ever get to that point," Revels said.

Over time, he learned to live with it. That's where Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri comes in. The chief lives next door to Revels and decided to step in.

"We don't realize that there's a lot of people who need help. We all need it. One day I just happened to go inside his home and I realized his situation," said Altaheri.

Norbert Revels

Dilapidated shingles, water damage on the ceiling, the list goes on.

The chief deciding at that moment that he'd cover the cost for his neighbor's new roof at the end of July.

He called Ruben Gonzalez from AIS Construction to get a quote. When Gonzalez found out the chief was going out of his way to lend a helping hand, he devised a plan.

"I told him we would take care of it for him. We didn't really tell Revels. We kind of kept it a secret from him and then we just showed up the day of with a dump trailer and all the materials we needed for the roof," said Gonzalez.

"Shock, happy and confused at the same time. I didn't know how to react I was just smiling and just looking at these young guys working so hard. It was awesome," Revels said.

Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri

Revels now has a sense of relief and is feeling grateful for the roof over his head and humbled by all the support.

"It was the best thing that's happened to me ever. And I truly appreciate it and I tell him and hug him every day to be honest and it's been a month later. He says come on stop hugging and kissing me," Revels laughed.

A community building each other up and showing compassion when those need it most.

"It's amazing. I always tell people sometimes it's just your words. Maybe you don't have the money, but say something, and things will happen," said Altaheri.

"I believe in giving back if you're able to so please, help your neighbors, help the community," Gonzalez said.