Plymouth Historical Museum opens exhibit honoring one of the first African American men in the city

The Plymouth Historical Museum in Michigan honored one of the first African Americans to settle in the city on Tuesday.

George Jackson was born in the 1820s and settled in Michigan roughly 40 years later. He worked as a drayman, which is similar to a modern-day UPS driver.

Jackson died of old age in 1913.

"He lived here peacefully and successfully as an African American in an area that was very predominantly white," said Elizabeth Kerstens, executive director of the Plymouth Historical Museum.

"We have ledgers that show George picking stuff up and taking it places and getting paid $1.50 for a load."

The museum is celebrating 250 years of America and plans to demonstrate how the city has changed over the years, from Native American settlers to stories like George Jackson's.

"It's our story, let us tell our story, let us tell our narrative, respectfully," said Kevin Harris, Native American culture specialist.

Jackson eventually got married and had kids, and the museum tracked down his descendants.

"Probably about five years ago, my brother did an online test, and it came back with 6% [African-American]," Chad Sesvold told CBS News Detroit.

Sesvold, who lives in Troy, is Jackson's great-great-great-grandson. While his skin tone resembles that of a white man, genetics say otherwise.

"That's just part of who I am. It really is something that we're really not all that different," he said.

Although racial division was of concern back then, Jackson was able to integrate himself into the Plymouth community.

Sesvold, who brought his children to see the exhibit, says he understands that as generations grow, the story of George Jackson should continue.

"We get so caught in were not, where we want to be, were not, where we should be. But we also need to be respectful of how far we really have come as a nation," he said.