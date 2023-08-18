UPDATE: Man charged in shooting at Planet Fitness in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness in Ann Arbor earlier this week.

Orlando Austin, 33, was arraigned on the charges of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm on Thursday, Aug. 17.

At about 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, officers responded to the Planet Fitness at 2350 West Stadium after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Officers provided aid until the victim was taken to a local hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that Austin and the defendant allegedly got into an altercation in the gym's parking lot, during which the defendant produced a gun and fired two gunshots, striking the victim once in his leg.

Police say the two individuals did not know each other.

The suspect had been taken into custody at the scene.

Austin was given a $500,000 cash/surety bond, no 10%. He remains at the Washtenaw County Jail.